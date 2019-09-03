Garstang manager Richard Cookney takes positives from FA Vase defeat

New Garstang FC boss Richard Cookney had reasons to be positive after his first game ended in defeat.

The Riversiders exited the FA Vase with a 2-1 home loss against Sunderland West End.

Having trailed by two goals in the first half, Garstang pulled one back just before the break but were unable to get on level terms.

Nevertheless, Cookney was pleased with what he witnessed from his new players.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” he said afterwards.

“I thought the lads put in a good performance but came away very frustrated.

“I needed to see the lads and what they can offer before I go out and try and bring anyone else in.

“They gave a good account of themselves and I couldn’t have asked for any more.”