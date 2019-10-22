Garstang make Macron Cup progress after Stockport Town success

Garstang progressed into the next round of the Macron Cup following victory against Stockport Town on Saturday.

Keeper Will Kitchen was the hero, making two saves to give the Riversiders a 4-2 win on penalties after the match had ended 1-1.

Alan Coar, Gary Basterfield and Joe Melling had returned to the starting XI from last week’s team.

The game was an almost carbon copy of the previous week’s meeting with FC Oswestry Town as both teams played poor quality, sloppy football in the first half.

The game’s first clear-cut chance resulted from a Garstang defensive mix-up.

A lack of communication resulted in the ball falling perfectly for Gavin Salmon, who was able to run into the centre of the Garstang area under no defensive pressure.

Fortunately for the Riversiders, Kitchen refused to be taken in by multiple stepovers and attempted dummies as he saved at the striker’s feet.

Both sides nullified each other for the remainder of the half as the scores were level at the break.

The second half was much more open as both keepers were called into action on numerous occasions.

Kitchen made a wonder save when a cross from the right was met perfectly by Callum Knight, who scissor-kicked the ball goalbound from close range.

Kitchen, who was initially going the other way, made a fantastic fingertip save at full stretch to turn the ball away, much to the astonishment of the visitors and spectators.

At the other end, Garstang started to press with substitute Ben Roberts making a difference down the left wing.

Coar hit the bar and saw another effort brilliantly saved by the visiting keeper.

Against the run of play Garstang switched off and Jardel Depeiaza fired Stockport into the lead on 59 minutes.

Seven minutes later, the game was brought level by another instinctive Coar finish following a great cross by Melling.

The game became increasingly stretched as Garstang hit the woodwork again before Knight forced Kitchen into the save of the match when he tipped a 20-yard effort over the bar.

Chances came and went for both sides with Garstang in the ascendancy as the clock ticked down to full-time.

Nevertheless, the Riversiders were unable to breach a resolute Stockport defence who made a number of last-ditch tackles and blocks to keep the scores level.

It meant the game went to penalties, and although Phil Nagy missed for Garstang, Kitchen made excellent saves from Knight and Kyle Foley.

It means Garstang now face Steeton in the next round at the Riverside on Saturday, November 9.