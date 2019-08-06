Garstang footballer Adam Phillips makes the move to Burnley FC

Garstang footballer Adam Phillips is looking to the future after joining Burnley last week.

The former England youth international midfielder has agreed a 12-month deal, with the option of a further year, and joins the Under-23 squad under boss Steve Stone.

Phillips, who came through the youth academy at Liverpool before two years at Norwich City, has spent pre-season with the Clarets.

He has earned a contract after becoming an integral part of Stone’s group on and off the pitch over the past month.

“I’m delighted to get a deal,” said Phillips, who was capped by England at Under-16 and Under-17 level.

“There’s been a lot of hard work. I went to Poland, which was a really good tour, and then I’ve come back here and really enjoyed it and had a few games as well.

“I can’t wait for the season to start now and hopefully we’ll have a good start and I’ll get some games under my belt.

“It’s quite a young squad and hopefully I can help out a few of the younger lads moving forward. It’s a good group and I’m looking forward to what’s to come.”

Phillips has played first-team football during loan spells from Norwich with Cambridge United and Hamilton Academical.

“Hopefully I can get a chance to push on and hopefully get a chance to train with the first team and show the first-team manager what I can do,” he added.

“That’s what I’m here for, to try and get as high up as I can, and keep enjoying my football.”