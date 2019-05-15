Garstang FC start looking for Lee Baker’s successor as Riversiders manager

Garstang FC have commenced the recruitment process as they seek a new manager to succeed Lee Baker.

Baker left the club 24 hours after the final fixture of the season, having guided them to seventh place in their debut Hallmark Security League First Division North campaign.

The deadline for applications is this Friday and it is anticipated that Baker’s successor will be finalised before the end of the month.

“It wasn’t much of a surprise,” director Dave Graham said of Baker’s exit.

“I think the main reason was he had never been able to replace Neil Beesley as his number two.

“Neil stepped back earlier in the season due to work commitments, although he (Baker) did get some assistance from some people at the club.

“It wasn’t something we wanted, we wanted to keep him but it was his decision; he will spend some time with his family now but no doubt he will reappear at some point.

“We’ve parted on the best of terms; it wasn’t like he was sacked but we can’t say it was by mutual consent because we didn’t want him to go.”

The club has received a number of applications after the club issued a statement outling what they are seeking in their next manager.

They said: “The successful candidate will have autonomy in first team on-field affairs but will be expected to work with the development team managers to ensure there is a clear path to the first team from our development sides.

“We would expect the successful candidate to have excellent tactical nous, extensive player contacts at this level, strong man-management and inter-personal skills.

“Experience is desirable at step four, five and six football. Operating in a collaborative way with the directors, sponsors and other key stakeholders is essential.

“All applications will be treated in the strictest confidence and we expect to conclude the selection process within two weeks of the application deadline.”