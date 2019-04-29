Garstang FC seek a new manager after Lee Baker leaves the Riverside

Garstang FC is on the lookout for a new first team manager following Lee Baker’s resignation.

Baker’s exit was announced 24 hours after Saturday’s season-ending 4-2 win against Shelley.

It brings to an end a managerial reign which included the 2017/18 West Lancashire League Premier Division title ahead of a move up the football pyramid in finishing seventh at the end of their first season at the former North West Counties League level.

A club statement said: “Whilst disappointed that Lee is leaving the club, the directors would like to place on record their admiration and thanks for the job that Lee has done whilst managing the first team.

“During Lee’s tenure, the club has achieved significant success culminating in winning a league and cup double last year along with the excellent achievement of securing seventh spot in this our debut season in the Hallmark Security League (North West Counties). Lee leaves the club with our best wishes.

“The club has now commenced the process of recruiting a successor and a further announcement will be made in due course.”

The announcement of Baker’s exit came hours after he had posted a season review on the club’s website.

That had contained his thoughts on the 2018/19 campaign and offered no hint of the news to come.

He had written: “As far as next season goes, it’s obvious where the club needs to improve both on and off the pitch and work has already begun to ensure this will happen.

“When I reflect back and think where the club was compared to where it is now, it’s worlds apart.

“I took over the first team four years ago and to reflect now where we currently sit in the FA pyramid is something that the town should be proud of.

“I certainly am very proud to call this team my own and I love every single one of my players.”