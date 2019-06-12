Garstang FC look to bolster next season’s youth set-up

Garstang FC are inviting young players to trials as they look to take on the club’s future first teamers.

Having held the first session last weekend, the Riversiders will be holding sessions for would-be players – as well as current squad members – over the next two Sundays.

They will be held at Hazelhead Lane, Scorton, PR3 1BN, with a view to forming the squad for next season and providing a pathway for players to eventually feature for Andy Payton’s first team.

A club statement said: “The youth team is in great shape, and for the first time, we have entered the FA Youth Cup for the forthcoming season.

“The focus of the team is on player development, to assist players making the transition from youth to senior football.

“There will be opportunities to play in the reserves and, possibly, the first team for those who show the ability to take the step up.”

The Riversiders’ youth set-up is looking to build upon a good season last time out.

They finished the campaign joint top of the Youth Division White table alongside Cadley after Winstanley Warriors failed to fulfil a fixture.

That saw Garstang and Cadley forced into a play-off for the league title which saw the latter win 3-1 to take home the trophy.

Players can just turn up on the day but they must bring a drink and shin pads.

Any enquiries can be directed to the management team of Steve Smith on 07585 901112 or Matt Seed on 07714 661965.

Following the conclusion of the season last month, the club has also embarked on improving the Riverside pitch for the 2019/20 Hallmark Security League First Division North season.

This has involved having the surface slitted and verti-drained as well as 40 tonnes of sand being spread over the surface area.

Some sections of the pitch have had extra top soil added to even out areas of the pitch as required and, finally, the whole pitch has been reseeded with special grass seed.