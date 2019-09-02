Garstang 1 Sunderland West End 2: Riversiders’ FA Vase exit as the club announces new sponsorship deal

Garstang exited the FA Vase at the first qualifying round stage after a 2-1 loss to Sunderland West End.

Defeat came despite a much improved performance under the new management team of Richard Cookney and Mike Hartley.

The hosts started the brighter, and for the first quarter of an hour, they were in total control of the game.

Despite having most of the possession, Garstang could not create any clear chances and were restricted to some long-range efforts from Jack Swindlehurst.

After this the visitors came back into the game and Will Kitchen was forced to make a smart save at his near post.

However, Garstang fell behind on 22 minutes when a corner was headed home by Daniel Martin.

Although Sunderland were in the ascendancy, Garstang weathered the storm and again took control with Alex Hay seeing a header well saved and Andrew Murphy’s effort cleared off the line.

It was against the run of play that Sunderland doubled their lead when, after Kitchen made a save, Kieron Martin netted the rebound.

Garstang pulled a goal back just before half-time when a corner fell to Hay, who stabbed the ball home to make it 2-1.

The Riversiders started the second half on the front foot with Murphy having a shot saved and Alan Coar unable to turn the ball home from a tight angle.

Murphy and Jake Salisbury saw plenty of the ball as Garstang sought an equaliser but only a point-blank save from Kitchen prevented Sunderland from making it 3-1.

At the other end, a flying save kept out Murphy’s free-kick, and although Garstang put plenty of balls into the box, nothing seemed to fall their way as Sunderland saw out the game for victory.

Garstang have also announced a major sponsorship deal with Preston Plastics Ltd.

The company, who are a leading recycler of post-industrial plastic waste, have supported all the teams at Garstang for many years.

As well as advertising boards and buying the advertising space on the referee changing rooms at the ground they have now provided warm-up T-shirts and waterproof tops for all first, reserve and youth players.

The company has also sponsored the club’s ‘Score Lottery’ which is a major source of income for the club.

Club chairman, Adrian Wilding, said: “Garstang FC are very proud to have the support of Preston Plastics and look forward to working with them in the future.

“To be associated with such a successful company and such honest people with the same goal as Garstang FC makes us very happy to have their sponsorship.”

Preston Plastics owner, Edgar Wallace, added: “We try to support local people and sports and we are delighted to continue our association with Garstang FC.”