Garstang 0 Emley AFC 2: Home defeat despite a better performance

Garstang FC lost 2-0 against Emley AFC on Saturday despite producing a much improved performance.

The acting management team of Alan Coar, Dave Graham and Richard Brown had a number of absentees and, initially, saw their players take a while to settle down.

Riversiders’ keeper Will Kitchen made an early save but, as the half progressed, the match became more even.

Jake Salisbury was Garstang’s standout player, his defence-splitting pass seeing Coar evade the keeper but the angle was too tight for him to finish.

Jonny Hothersall’s cross evaded Coar and Reece Barrett, while Kitchen made a fingertip save to leave the game goalless at half-time.

However, the deadlock was broken five minutes into the second half when Emley defender Dominic Riordan headed home from a corner.

It was followed by a second 12 minutes later when another set-piece was only half-cleared and Andrew McManus was able to double Emley’s lead.

Garstang tried to get back in the game with Emley keeper George Clarke making fine saves from Joe Melling and Jerome Jolly.

They were also grateful to Kitchen for keeping the score at 2-0 as they pushed forward in search of goals, only to leave gaps at the back.

Despite their best efforts, though, they were beaten but it was a display with plenty of promise.