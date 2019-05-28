Former Preston North End youngster makes Morecambe switch

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley has made his first summer signing with the arrival of striker Michael Howard.

The 19-year-old has joined the Shrimps on a one-year deal – with the option of another 12 months – after being released by Preston North End at the end of last season.

Bentley said: “Mike is a young forward who has got good potential. He’s a pacy player and can play wide or down the middle.

“He’s got a good pedigree coming through the ranks at PNE and has had a couple of successful loan moves already.

“We’re looking forward to working with him and helping him develop.”

Howard has previously had spells with Cork City, Stalybridge Celtic and Hednesford Town.