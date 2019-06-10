Former Morecambe FC youngster is set to make a Stateside switch

Former Morecambe youngster Luke Jordan will be heading to the USA later this summer to take up a highly-prestigious football scholarship.

The 20-year-old, who made seven appearances for the Shrimps, will be joining Georgia State University, located in Atlanta.

The midfielder will arrive in August to study and play for the “Panthers” soccer team.

Jordan will have the opportunity to combine his university studies alongside playing high level football and training full time for, at least, the next three years. The opportunity has been gained through the assistance of PASS4Soccer Scholarships.

Jordan, whose only appearance away from the Globe Arena took place against Plymouth Argyle at Home Park in 2017, is delighted to have secured a soccer scholarship through the PASS4Soccer Scholarship Network.

His achievement in gaining such an exciting opportunity is in recognition of both his academic achievements to date and athletic ability.

He took part in a USA Coach Showcase held by PASS4Soccer to help further his exposure to universities in the USA, where he was spotted by a coach, who had flown to the UK to attend the event.

“I’ve been thinking about going over to the USA for a few years now,” said Jordan.

“This feels like the perfect time to go over. It is another part of the world and I have the chance to experience another culture and way of life.

“I’m most looking forward to training and studying every day in another part of the world. Hopefully I can push on to the next level. If football doesn’t work out, or when I retire, I will have my degree behind me, which is great.

“I chose Georgia State University because, as soon as I spoke to the coaches, I knew that they were great coaches and wanted the best for me.

“One of the coaches also came over to England a couple of times to watch me play. This made it more personal and I got a chance to meet him in person.”

PASS4Soccer have had numerous success stories with students going on to gain professional contracts following their four years at university.

The program has had players going on and signing with MLS (Major League Soccer) clubs as well as other professional teams in the US.

Other players are playing professionally for teams in Cyprus, Iceland and Italy too – other players have returned home to the UK and went on to play in the EFL.

PASS4Soccer Director, Daniel Gray, said: “We are delighted Luke has secured such a top scholarship in the USA with Georgia State University.

“Luke’s experience at Morecambe FC as a professional, and in non-league for the last 12 months, will prepare him well for the USA.

“With Luke’s character and ability, we are excited to follow his progress and we are sure he will be a huge success.”