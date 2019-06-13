Former Liverpool, Middlesbrough and AFC Fylde youngster signs on with Morecambe FC

Morecambe have made their third summer signing with the arrival of defender Tom Brewitt.

The 22-year-old former Liverpool junior has agreed a one-year deal with an option for a further 12 months.

Brewitt left Liverpool to join Middlesbrough before featuring for AFC Fylde in their National League campaign last season and follows Michael Howard and Cole Stockton in signing up.

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley told the Shrimps’ website: “Tom is a player we’ve seen in the past a few times playing in the Liverpool youth teams and he has always impressed us with his attitude and ability.

“He comes to us after a short spell at Fylde where he would have learned a lot about men’s football.

“He comes highly recommended from coaches and managers at his previous clubs and he has great potential.

“He started his career at Liverpool as a centre-half but has, over the past few seasons, played at centre midfield and full back and it is always good to have a couple of utility players within your squad.

“What impresses me most about Tom is what he is like as a person.

“His love for the game and his willingness to work hard to improve will hopefully help him develop into a first team regular in the future.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Tom to the club and wish him all the very best for the coming season.”

Brewitt added: “I was very impressed with what the gaffer said to me.

“It is clear he has big hopes for the club and I’m excited to be involved.

“I know I will have to work hard to break into the side and make my mark but I’m determined to do everything I can to achieve that.

“I’ll be giving 110 per cent in everything I do to become a better player and I can’t wait to get started.”