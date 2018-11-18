Forest Green 0, Morecambe 1: Shrimps enjoy terrific away win

A late goal from Aaron Wildig earned Morecambe three points at the New Lawn.

The Shrimps’ skipper chose the ideal time to score his first goal of the season as he turned sharply in the box to fire the loose ball past James Montgomery to take the points.

The goal largely came against the run of play as Forest Green dominated the possession but created few clear chances.

The home side started well with Carl Winchester firing over from the edge of the area in the first minute. With 11 minutes on the clock Theo Archibald tried his luck from range as he drove in from the right, but his effort was deflected over the bar

The winger’s next opportunity came with 26 minutes on the clock as he drove down the touchline before shifting inside and opting to cross, but his ball looking for Reid at the back post was well charged down.

The Shrimps’ best chance of the first half came after 34 minutes as A-Jay Leitch-Smith got in behind and squared the ball across goal but Nathan McGinley was in the right place to tidy up, under pressure from Kevin Ellison.

Two minutes later Forest Green had a golden opportunity to take the lead as Archibald’s low ball to the back post found William’s but the wingers sliding effort was partially blocked by goalkeeper Mark Halstead before the ball held up on the goal-line and was cleared by Steven Old.

The Shrimps had their best spell towards the end of the half when Leitch-Smith and Liam Mandeville tested James Montgomery with shots from just inside the area but it was Halstead who produced the best save of the half when he tipped away a case range Williams header superbly.

Forest Green started the second half on the front foot again and the busy Archibald ran through on goal but dragged his effort wide of the far post.

With Forest Green still applying the pressure, Reuben Reid was able to work Halstead in goal but his effort on the hour mark was well saved.

Substitute Tahvon Campbell looked to make an impact for the home side and with 75 minutes on the clock he did well to break down the righht but again nobody was on the end of his low cross.

That proved to be the story of the day for Forest Green and they were made to pay as the Shrimps took the points six minutes from time.

A cross from the left found Andrew Tutte and after his shot was blocked the ball fell for Wildig who turned sharply in the box before firing past Montgomery to seal the points in dramatic fashion

Forest Green: Montgomery, Winchester, Rawson, McGinley, Mills, Brown, James (rep Campbell 71), Williams, Archibald, Digby, Reid. Subs not used: Sanchez, Gunning, Pearce, Worthington, Morris.

Morecambe: Halstead, Mills, Old, Lavelle, Conlan, Wildig, Cranston, Mandeville, Leitch-Smith, Ellison (rep Kenyon 77), Oliver (rep Oswell 82). Subs not used: Szczepaniak, Yarney, Mendes-Gomes, Hedley.

Ref: B Toner

Att: 3,085