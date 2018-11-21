FC Halifax Town 1-0 Morecambe: Shocking Shrimps exit FA Cup

Morecambe bowed out of the FA Cup with a shocking performance at the Shay.

The Shrimps produced one of their worst performances of the season as Halifax took the game thanks to the only goal of the game from Cameron King on 12 minutes.

The midfielder ran straight at the Morecambe defence and turned past Steven Old before drilling a low shot past Mark Halstead.

The home side went on to dominate the first half from there and through they had a second goal on 24 minutes when Matty Kosylo found the target from close range from Matty Brown’s header only to see his effort ruled out through a late offside flag.

The home side continued to look the more threatening side with Ryan Sellers seeing a right wing corner strike the crossbar and Halstead saving well from Josh Staunton and Kosylo.

Morecambe’s only real effort of note came from a long-range Jordan Cranston shot that was well-saved by Sam Johnson.

The Shrimps started the second half on the front foot with Rhys Oates flashing a shot just over the bar from the edge of the area.

It proved to be a rare moment of inspiration from the league side as Halifax looked comfortable and almost added a second on 51 minutes when Matty Brown headed a Dayle Southwell corner just wide.

Morecambe dominated the possession for the remainder of the game but Halifax defended superbly with Nathan Clarke producing a fantastic block from Aaron Wildig’s effort before Shrimps’ substitute Kevin Ellison almost snatched a dramatic equaliser with the last kick of the game with an overhead kick that went inches wide.