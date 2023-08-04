News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Fans can now watch added time tick down

The EFL has confirmed stadium clocks, scoreboards or giant screen timers will now run until the completion of each half in matches – including additional time in both periods.
By Gavin Browne
Published 4th Aug 2023, 16:33 BST- 1 min read

They would previously stop at 45 and 90 minutes but, where technology allows, this will now change for the new season in line with the most recent IFAB guidance – including match officials’ new approach to timekeeping.

As confirmed last week, in an attempt to enhance the amount of time the ball is in play in the forthcoming campaign, the exact time lost when certain game events occur will now be added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In previous seasons, the policy had been to add on a nominal period of time for those instances instead.

Fans will now be able to see stoppage time elapse before their eyes Picture: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty ImagesFans will now be able to see stoppage time elapse before their eyes Picture: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images
Fans will now be able to see stoppage time elapse before their eyes Picture: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images
Most Popular
Read More
Previewing first game of season

Confirming the change, an EFL statement said: “Supporters across the game will be familiar with the changes in relation to the calculation of additional time, with both the Men’s World Cup in 2022 and Women’s World Cup this summer adopting a variation of this approach.

“With the revised calculation for additional time coming into effect from this season, this will of course keep spectators and indeed players informed, and is a key innovation in ensuring further transparency in regard to game management.”

It has also been confirmed that supporters should not expect to hear from any manager sent off either during or after the game.

As part of FA disciplinary rules, any non-playing participant dismissed is not permitted to undertake post-match media commitments on the day of the fixture: either with external or internal media.

Related topics:SupportersEFL