They would previously stop at 45 and 90 minutes but, where technology allows, this will now change for the new season in line with the most recent IFAB guidance – including match officials’ new approach to timekeeping.

As confirmed last week, in an attempt to enhance the amount of time the ball is in play in the forthcoming campaign, the exact time lost when certain game events occur will now be added.

In previous seasons, the policy had been to add on a nominal period of time for those instances instead.

Fans will now be able to see stoppage time elapse before their eyes Picture: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

Confirming the change, an EFL statement said: “Supporters across the game will be familiar with the changes in relation to the calculation of additional time, with both the Men’s World Cup in 2022 and Women’s World Cup this summer adopting a variation of this approach.

“With the revised calculation for additional time coming into effect from this season, this will of course keep spectators and indeed players informed, and is a key innovation in ensuring further transparency in regard to game management.”

It has also been confirmed that supporters should not expect to hear from any manager sent off either during or after the game.