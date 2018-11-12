FA Cup draw: Home tie incentive for Morecambe and FC Halifax Town

A home tie with AFC Wimbledon is the prize awaiting Morecambe and FC Halifax Town ahead of their FA Cup replay next Tuesday.

Monday’s draw for the second round of the competition means the winners of next week’s meeting at the Shay will host a Dons side presently sitting second-bottom of League One.

That lowly position comes as a result of seven consecutive league defeats, culminating in the departures of manager Neal Ardley and his assistant, Neil Cox, on Monday.

Their final game in charge had seen the Dons defeat Haringey Borough on Friday to book their place in the second round.

A second round win would not only put the Shrimps in the hat for the next stage – when the Premier League and Championship teams enter the competition – but it would also be worth £54,000 in prize money.

The second round takes place over the weekend starting November 30.