Ex-Preston North End striker Eoin Doyle undoes Morecambe

Swindon Town 3 Morecambe 1

Former North End striker Eoin Doyle scored twice as Morecambe went down to a second successive league defeat.

The Bradford City loanee made it five goals in four games with two neat finishes as Jim Bentley’s side conceded three goals for the second successive league game as their mixed start to the season continued.

All three Swindon goals came in the first half.

With just five minutes on the clock they took advantage of a huge slice of luck to open the scoring, Keshi Anderson collecting the ball off Rob Hunt with his back to goal about 25 yards out before rolling his man and driving towards the centre.

He tried his luck with a left-footed shot that took a heavy deflection off a Morecambe defender before landing perfectly for Doyle, who took advantage of the gift to squeeze the ball through the legs of Barry Roche and into the net.

Morecambe soon hit back and were level on 13 minutes with another goal from in-form Lewis Alessandra.

John O’Sullivan did well to rob Danny Rose on the edge of the Swindon box before teeing up Alessandra who scored his fourth goal of the campaign with a fine right-footed shot into the corner of Luke McCormick’s goal.

The Shrimps then had a great chance to take the lead with O’Sullivan denied by a fine save from McCormick at full stretch.

Unfortunately for Morecambe they were then undone twice in quick succession by the home side’s neat, flowing football.

On 17 minutes the dangerous Anderson linked up with Doyle before slipping in Jerry Yates who ran in on goal and produced a cool finish past Roche to restore their advantage.

Four minutes later Swindon added a third with a soft goal from Morecambe’s point of view.

The Shrimps gave possession away cheaply and Lloyd Hisgrove made them pay with a perfect cross for Doyle who directed a header past Roche into the bottom left-hand corner.

With three goals conceded after just 21 minutes the Shrimps had some thinking to do but they settled down and began to look much more solid, while threatening the home side themselves.

They came close to pulling a goal back in the final minute of the half with Shaun Miller seeing a volley deflected just wide and Ritchie Sutton heading over an Andrew Tutte corner when he should have hit the target.

The second half was far less eventful as the Shrimps enjoyed far more possession but only created one major chance when a cross was delivered in from the left caused the home side defence all sorts of problems, but Steven Old couldn ot bundle the ball over at the far post.

A goal then may have caused some consternation for the home side’s increasingly vocal supporters but the Shrimps couldn’t find a way through as Swindon picked up the points.

Swindon: McCormick, Hunt, Conroy, Baudry, Iandolo (Reid 89), Isgrove, Rose, Lyden, Yates (Woolery 64), Doyle, Anderson (May 85). Subs not used: Broadbent, Henry, Twine, Curran.

Morecambe: Roche, Old, Lavelle, Sutton (Leitch-Smith 65), Tanner, Conlan, Tutte, Wildig (Cranston 83), O’Sullivan, Alessandra, Miller (Stockton 89). Subs not used: Halstead, Ellison, Brewitt, Brownsword.

Referee: D Drysdale.

Attendance: 6,877.