Ex-Lancaster manager Phil Brown is the new boss at Colne

The former Lancaster City and Clitheroe manager agreed to take control of the Reds this week.

A stalwart semi-professional player for Lancaster primarily, Brown moved into coaching when he became Tony Hesketh’s assistant at Giant Axe.

The academy coach at Preston North End, went on to become assistant manager at Stockport County under Alan Lord before taking over the No.1 position at City following the resignation of ex-Newcastle and Blackburn defender Darren Hesketh.

New Colne manager Phil Brown (photo: Tony North)

He led the club to the NPL First Division North title in 2017 before going on to manage at Clitheroe.

“I’m grateful and excited to be given the opportunity to manage Colne,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity at a really exciting club.

“I’m looking forward to helping Colne push on and regain its standing as a team that competes at the right end of the table and can’t wait to meet the players, staff and get started. The hard work starts now - I’m now looking forward to getting onto the grass.

The consistency needs to improve and work has already begun on identifying and assembling a squad that can compete at the right end of the table.

“We want a dynamic team that can attack with variety and works hard to regain and retain possession. “

Chairman Ryan Haigh added: “I’m absolutely delighted to name Phil as the club’s new Manager. It was important as a club we took our time with this appointment and we were delighted by the high calibre of candidates who applied.

“After a thorough interview process it was clear Phil was the outstanding candidate and someone who’s a born leader, a serial winner, with the needed experience in this league. The supporters can expect an entertaining, disciplined team. The players will wear the shirt with pride.”