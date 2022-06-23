End of an era as veteran defender Glenn Steel departs Lancaster

The 38-year-old has decided to take up a player-assistant manager role at Colne working under former Dolly Blues boss Phil Brown.

Steel has played more than 200 games for the club with distinction. A powerful and dominating central defender who was occasionally was used in central midfield certainly at the start of Mark Fell’s reign, even popping up with the odd stint in goal!

He enjoyed two spells with City and played for Fylde and Bamber Bridge before returning to Giant Axe in 2017.

Glenn Steel in action for Lancaster (photo: Tony North)

Fell told the club’s website: "Glenn has been excellent for this club, an ultimate professional in the way he conducted himself, trained and played.

"Glenn wasn’t just a top player for Lancaster for a long period of time, he was also on many occasions during games the referee, linesman, and pantomime villain, we’ll certainly miss him but wish him well with his next chapter. He goes with our best wishes and will always be welcome at the Giant Axe.”

Steel added: “It was an extremely tough decision to make but I’ve decided to leave Lancaster City in order to pursue a new challenge next season.

"The club, the management, the committee and the fans have all been fantastic to me over my two spells and I was very proud to make my 200th appearance towards the end of this last season.