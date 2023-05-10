News you can trust since 1837
EFL reveals key dates for the 2023/24 season

The EFL has announced when Morecambe supporters will find out the club’s fixture list for the 2023/24 season.

By Gavin Browne
Published 10th May 2023, 17:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 17:07 BST

The Shrimps are back in League Two after the first relegation in the club’s history was confirmed with defeat at Exeter City last weekend.

Their fixture schedule, along with those of the 71 other EFL clubs, will be published at 9am on June 22.

A rejigged Morecambe squad, following Monday’s headline-grabbing retained list, will start the season on August 5 – though it’s likely one match will be broadcast the night before.

Morecambe's fixture list for 2023/24 will be published in six weeksMorecambe's fixture list for 2023/24 will be published in six weeks
Round one of the Carabao Cup then takes place the following midweek.

The EFL Trophy commences in the week starting September 4, with the final due on April 7.

The key dates are as follows:

Fixture release date: June 22

Opening day: August 5

Carabao Cup round one: w/c August 7

EFL Trophy round one: w/c September 4

EFL Trophy final: April 7, 2024

League Two play-off final: May 19, 2024

