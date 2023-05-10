EFL reveals key dates for the 2023/24 season
The EFL has announced when Morecambe supporters will find out the club’s fixture list for the 2023/24 season.
The Shrimps are back in League Two after the first relegation in the club’s history was confirmed with defeat at Exeter City last weekend.
Their fixture schedule, along with those of the 71 other EFL clubs, will be published at 9am on June 22.
A rejigged Morecambe squad, following Monday’s headline-grabbing retained list, will start the season on August 5 – though it’s likely one match will be broadcast the night before.
Round one of the Carabao Cup then takes place the following midweek.
The EFL Trophy commences in the week starting September 4, with the final due on April 7.
The key dates are as follows:
Fixture release date: June 22
Opening day: August 5
Carabao Cup round one: w/c August 7
EFL Trophy round one: w/c September 4
EFL Trophy final: April 7, 2024
League Two play-off final: May 19, 2024