Their fixture schedule, along with those of the 71 other EFL clubs, will be published at 9am on June 22.

A rejigged Morecambe squad, following Monday’s headline-grabbing retained list, will start the season on August 5 – though it’s likely one match will be broadcast the night before.

Morecambe's fixture list for 2023/24 will be published in six weeks

Round one of the Carabao Cup then takes place the following midweek.

The EFL Trophy commences in the week starting September 4, with the final due on April 7.

The key dates are as follows:

Fixture release date: June 22

Opening day: August 5

Carabao Cup round one: w/c August 7

EFL Trophy round one: w/c September 4

EFL Trophy final: April 7, 2024