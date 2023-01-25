​That is the opinion of boss Mark Fell who knows his men hover in 16th spot in the NPL Premier Division – just three points above the drop zone.

The Dolly Blues have only lost once out of their past nine league fixtures but a run of four consecutive draws in a five match winless runs means they have only picked up four points out of a possible 15.

That has left them dangerously close to the bottom four and Fell admits his men need to start picking up wins to ease the pressure on themselves.

Lancaster boss Mark Fell (photo: Phil Dawson)

"We are trying to do everything we can to try to get ourselves in a safer position,” said Fell.

"I think we have only lost one in nine in the league but we have drawn a lot of games.

"So while we have been picking up points here and there, a win or two would certainly make everyone breathe a little bit easier.

This weekend, they welcome Matlock Town to Giant Axe. The Gladiators, under new boss Martin Carruthers, are in eighth spot in the table with games in hand on many of the teams above them.

"That was another one – when we went to Matlock earlier in the season, we played really well,” said Fell.

"It was a goalkeeping mistake which led to their goal and that was it, a 1-0 defeat.

"We hit the post and bar, so we know we can match anyone in the division.

"We have played well recently. I have no idea how we haven’t won those games we played over Christmas.

