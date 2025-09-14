Draw felt like a defeat admits Shrimps boss

Morecambe manager Ashvir Singh Johal said Saturday's 4-4 draw at Solihull felt like a defeat.

The Shrimps’ boss will have a lot to ponder after a game that saw his side produce a fluent display going forward but look vulnerable at the back as they conceded their 10th goal in the last three games.

Jamey Osborne put Solihull ahead in the 25th minute before Jack Nolan equalised five minutes later.

Jacob Wakeling restored Solihull’s lead just before the break but Admiral Muskwe’s quickfire double shortly after half-time put Morecambe ahead.

Brad Nicholson then headed Solihull level before Miguel Azeez made it 4-3 to Morecambe in the 75th minute.

But Wakeling’s second of the day with 13 minutes remaining brought the Moors level once again to cap an exciting contest.

The manager said: “I’m extremely disappointed not to have won the game and although it is a point gained it feels like a loss.

“There were plusses though and if that is the sort of performance that we can put out after four days of training it is exciting and I am so proud of the players.

“We saw the attacking football we can play and that is how we want to be.

“The priority now is to see how we can stop opponents from getting so many chances. We defended well in some parts of the game but we do have to get better.

“We can’t get ahead of ourselves but there were some good things today that we can look to build on and for the players to put in that type of performance after just a few weeks is credit to them.

“I’ve got a group that gives their all and I think everybody saw that today.”