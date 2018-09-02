Dom’s double puts the skids under Morecambe

Bury 3 Morecambe 2

Morecambe’s poor start to the season continued with a defeat at Bury.

Two goals from former Blackpool man Dom Telford helped Bury seal the points despite the Shrimps scoring twice through Rhys Oates and Liam Mandeville.

Bury began the game on the front foot and Barry Roche was called into action after just two minutes with a smart save from former Preston man Danny Mayor.

The Morecambe keeper then saved smartly from Neil Danns before producing a stunning reflex block when Luke Conlan deflected an Adams cross towards his own goal.

Bury’s pressure continued, with Chris Dagnall firing a shot across the Morecambe goal and Will Aimson driving an effort just wide before the home side took the lead just before the half-hour.

An Adams corner was headed against the crossbar and the ball fell perfectly for defender Adam Thompson to score from close range.

The Shrimps then fought their way back into the match with a goal from their first attack of any note. The Bury defence failed to clear free-kick, Andy Fleming’s snapshot was parried by Joe Murphy but Rhys Oates was perfectly placed to slot home the rebound.

The home side were soon back in front as Mayor once again provided the inspiration for the Shakers as he weaved an opening for Dom Telford, who beat Roche with a measured finish from the edge of the area.

The Shrimps started the second half on the front foot with Oates failing to get in a shot on goal after a poor first touch saw Joe Murphy collect the loose ball.

Jim Bentley’s side continued to press without testing Murphy and they were undone by a third Bury goal three minutes from time when Danns produced the perfect cross for Telford to run in and score at the far post.

Morecambe pulled one back in injury time with a superb strike from Liam Mandeville.

Bury: Murphy, Stokes, Aimson, Thompson, McFadzean, Adams, Danns, Dawson (Styles 43), Mayor (Miller 72), Telford, Dagnall (Lavery 62). Subs not used: Hudson, Beckford, Moore, O’Shea.

Morecambe: Roche, Mills, Old, Yarney, Conlan, Fleming, Wildig, Menes-Gomes (Ellison 63), Oates (Oliver 69), Mandeville, Oswell (Piggott 69), Subs not used: Halstead, Hedley, Cranston, Lavelle.

Ref: B Toner. Att: 3,242.