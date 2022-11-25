Dolly Blues looking to push on to higher ground

After a difficult start to the season and a number of false dawns, his men appear to be building up a head of steam.

They have won their past three league games in the NPL Premier Division, including a superb 2-1 win over high-flying Hyde United in midweek. That followed a creditable performance on Saturday at National League North outfit Chester on Saturday in the FA Trophy second round.

The Dolly Blues looked like they were on course for an upset when they took the lead in the first half through Sam Bailey only to lose courtesy of two late goals from the hosts.

Lancaster's Dale Whitham goes close (photo: Phil Dawson)

Nevertheless, City are playing with much more confidence and purpose and have been able to move out of the relegation zone.

While Fell admits his team’s concern is more with the bottom of the table, he remains firmly of the belief that his men can start to peer upwards.

"I don’t know whether it because we have had players come back from injury or whether this team is starting to gel as a new team,” said Fell, whose men host Ashton United at Giant Axe this weekend.

"It could be an accumulation of things actually but we certainly needed these wins and we’re looking up the table.

"We are eight points off the play-offs so if we get to Christmas and we’re something like six points off the play-offs then you’re thinking we have got a real chance especially with the form that we are in.

"We are really wary that we are still not out of danger ourselves so we have got to maintain these levels.

"We are in a miles better place and there is a confidence about the side at the moment.

"I have been able to put a team I have wanted to put our more often than not recently.

"We are in a much stronger position squad wise and we are able to pick teams that we think can get the job done rather than just putting bodies out there which makes a big difference.”