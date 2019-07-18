Dolly Blues’ fixtures released

Lancaster City will begin the new season at home to Stafford Rangers and two of the new teams to the Northern Premier League will visit the Giant Axe in the opening six games .

Atherton Collieries head to Lancaster on August 26 while FC United of Manchester arrive a week later.

City’s campaign gets under way at 3:pm on Saturday, August 17 at the Giant Axe, while the first away game against Morpeth Town is three days later.

The Dolly Blues will host the first encounter with Bamber Bridge, on Boxing Day, with the return fixture scheduled for Monday, April 13.

City will travel to relegated sides FC United and Ashton United with Broadhurst Park on November 30 and Hurst Cross January 25.

The festive period has four games in 14 days scheduled, with City set to travel to Stafford on December 21, before the visit of Brig.

The Dollies then travel to Atherton on New Year’s Day before Morpeth Town visit the Giant Axe January 4.

The season will end with the visit of Scarborough Athletic.

Lancaster City

AUGUST

17 Stafford Rangers H

20 MoRPETH Town A

24 BASFORD Utd A

26 Atherton Collieries H

31 GAINSBOROUGH TRINITY A

SEPTEMBER

3 FC UNited H

10 SOUTH Shields A

14 Grantham Town H

24 HYDE UNITED H

28 NANTWICH TOWN a

OCTOBER

1 WITTON ALBION A

5 WHITBY TOWN H

8 Warrington Town A

12 Ashton United H

15 RADCLIFFE H

19 MICKLEOVER SPORTS A

NOVEMBER

2 MATLOCK TOWN H

16 Scarborough ATHLETIC a

23 GAINSBOROUGH TRINITY h

30 FC United A

DECEMBER

7 BUXTON A

14 Stalybridge Celtic H

21 Stafford Rangers A

26 Bamber Bridge H

JANUARY

1 ATHERTON collieries A

4 morpeth town h

11 grantham Town a

18 south shields h

25 Ashton United A

FEBRUARY

1 warrington tOWN H

8 Radcliffe A

15 Mickleover Sports H

22 Nantwich Town H

29 Hyde United A

MARCH

14 Witton Albion H

21 WHITBY Town A

28 Buxton H

APRIL

4 Stalybridge Celtic A

11 Basford United H

13 Bamber Bridge A

18 Matlock Town A

25 Scarborough Athletic H