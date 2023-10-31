Dolly Blues boss Mark Fell tries to ignore social media criticism

Lancaster City boss Mark Fell admits it can be very hard not to react to negative comments online.

Lancaster boss Mark Fell (photo: Phil Dawson)

Social media has become a huge influence not just on modern-day football but the world in general.

A number of non-league managers have spoken out in recent times about the effect abusive and negative comments can have on them.

Fell admits he is not immune to hearing criticism of himself or his team from supporters, especially as social media platforms are so easily accessible.

“I try to avoid it although I know some are gluttons and go looking for it,” Fell told Lancaster’s YouTube channel.

"It is very hard not to react because of the amount of work which goes on behind the scenes not just by me, but the staff, the players.

"I am lucky here in the sense that it is only a very small minority at Lancaster. I want people to come and support their team and yes have an opinion.

"Constructive things are great but some of the things I have seen are embarrassing.”

After a difficult run of results, City have stopped the rot over the past week, beating Morpeth Town 3-2 in midweek and drawing 0-0 with Warrington Rylands.

They will be hoping to maintain that unbeaten run when they head to Basford United this evening.

"Our job now is to go to Basford and get a win,” he said. “If we can go there and get a really positive result, it could put us in sixth or seventh place.”