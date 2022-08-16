Dolly Blues are pegged back by 10-man Dabbers
Lancaster City were unable to get the new NPL Premier Division season off to a winning start as they were held at home by 10-man Nantwich Town. (writes James Wilson)
Charlie Bailey's second-half strike looked to have given the Dolly Blues all three points but Connor Heath's equaliser handed the visitors a point.
City had played the majority of the game against 10 men after Joe Robins wrestled the returning David Norris to the floor in the 33rd minute as he was bearing down on goal.
Charlie Bailey's goal in the 51st minute, converted when he was set free by Norris' poked extension to Brad Carroll's through ball and slotted beyond goalkeeper Louis Gray, looked set to provide the platform for Lancaster to collect all three points.
However, the Dabbers rallied to level up when substitute Heath lobbed the ball over the onrushing Jordan Eastham after being played in behind by Sean Cooke with 25 minutes left to play.
The decision to remove new signing, Football League veteran and Jamaican international Joel Grant on debut, and introduce midfielder Jack Sherratt shored the visitors' defences sufficiently, limiting Lancaster to a tally of chances fewer than their superiority should have provided.
In addition to his goal, Bailey hit the woodwork from range, and Dom Lawson was lively too but couldn't find a way past Gray.
If this game was an early reminder of the Northern Premier League's mysterious ways, we must all buckle ourselves in and wait for the twists and turns that will come throughout the rest of the season.