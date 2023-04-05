​Dolly Blues are denied by Liversedge’s late, late show

The Dolly Blues looked on course for victory after Sam Bailey’s penalty had put them in front.

However, with time ticking, the hosts earned a point to gave their survival fight a boost when Nathan Cartman struck in the 90th minute. Starting on the front foot, City had a couple of corners and it was from one of these set-pieces that the penalty came.

The referee spotted a handball and Bailey swept the ball coolly into the net from 12 yards for his eighth goal of the season.

Sam Bailey scored rom the spot (photo: Phil Dawson)

City rode the wave of the goal, applying continuous pressure to Liversedge’s defence as Nathan Woodthorpe and Nic Evangelinos both had opportunities.

Liversedge responded with a dangerous attempt from the head of Joe Walton, which was their best opportunity before City No.1 Sam Waller was called into action to produce a fine save onto his crossbar as another set-piece was met dangerously.

The hosts’ dangermen Cartman and Walton were well-supplied after the break but initially lacked a clinical edge. Cartman had a shot blocked at short range, before missing a free header at the back post, while Walton had another aerial opportunity but saw his attempt defended.

Both keepers continued to leave the game in the balance, Liversedge’s Petkovic staying resolute in one-on-one situations and Waller making a good save to stop Kurt Harris’ attempt from distance.

Walton had another airborne chance with 10 minutes to play, but though he failed to test Waller, his continual involvement eventually set up Cartman’s equaliser.

A ball over the top beat the defensive line and found Walton who managed to loft the ball over Waller, with Cartman able to nod it into the net.

