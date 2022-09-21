Demand is high on Lancaster City's old guard

Already without a number of key individuals heading into this weekend’s FA Cup second qualifying round tie against Bury AFC at Giant Axe, the Dolly Blues manager saw his skipper, veteran defender Andy Teague limp off in the second half.

It was a scenario Fell had predicted with his squad at stretching point due to the sheer number of casualties over the first month or so of the season.

It was never part of Fell’s plan to use players like Teague – who is 36-years-old – and midfielder, 41-year-old David Norris in every minute of every match. Looking to protect their ageing legs as much as possible, he has been pressed into using them more than he had envisaged.

Lancaster City new boy Patrick Allington in action against Bury AFC (photo:Phil Dawson)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To add insult to injury, Fell also lost the services of striker Nico Evangelinos during Saturday’s encounter which ended 1-1, meaning City’s squad was down to the bare bones for last night’s replay.

"We are putting so much demand on Andy Teague and David Norris,” said Fell. “They have pretty much played every minute of every game – that was not part of the plan.

"I am wary that not only have we got this long injury list, but we have got players who are creaking at the seams.”

Fell has managed to bolster his squad with the signing of centre back Patrick Allington, which followed the capture of Henri Ogunby the previous week.

Allington arrived from Holker Old Boys and went straight into the side to face Bury on Saturday.

Fell said, “Pat has got the makings of an excellent NPL player, he’s strong, fast and very proficient with the ball.”

If City were successful against Bury last night, they will then take on Clitheroe at Shawbridge in the next round a week on Saturday.