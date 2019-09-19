Defending cost City the victory says boss

Continued from back page

“That’s the thing; we tend to have to work for our goals – we have to graft for them, but they didn’t have to graft for their goals.

“It was a massive disappointment because it was an opportunity for us to go sixth or seventh and be a couple of points off the top.”

Meanwhile, Fell has praised veteran midfielder David Norris, who has notched seven goals for City this season.

“I am getting a bit of talking about him and how good he has been,” said Fell.

“I feel like a fan rather than his manager.

“He’s a great team man and great to have around the dressing room. Age is just a number to him he’s probably the fittest player that we have got.”

Despite playing in the Championship for most of his career, Norris still enjoys the game so much that he does not mind playing in the less salubrious surrounding which non-league has to offer.

“Before coming here he played at Shaw Lane and Salford City so he knows what it’s all about.

“He’s a football man and just has a great desire to win football matches.”

On Tuesday, City travel to Squires Gate in the LFA Challenge Trophy.