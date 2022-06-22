Decision on goalkeeper Curtis Anderson's future at Lancaster is imminent

While the Dolly Blues manager has been extremely busy in the close season strengthening his squad with a host of new signings, he has yet to nail down a goalkeeper.

Curtis Anderson is Fell’s preferred choice after he impressed over the second half of last season after arriving at Giant Axe in January.

The former England youth international – who helped his country win the Under-17s World Cup in 2017 –has been in lengthy discussions about extending his stay with City.

Curtis Anderson

Fell believes the next day or two will prove pivotal as to whether Anderson will remain with the club or he will have to turn his attentions elsewhere.

"We have spoken to Curtis and his representatives on Monday and there were further discussions on Tuesday,” Fell revealed.

“I would like to think we are pretty close to a deal with Curtis but we need to be clear that we can’t afford to be held to ransom over wages.

"That’s not to say that is the case but obviously Curtis’s representatives are out to get the best deal for him and I understand that.

"In the same vein, everything has got to sit within our means and be realistic.We do have alternatives in mind and contingency plans in place.

"But obviously we do want Curtis to sign, of course we do.

"Will it happen? I don’t know. There is still some wrangling to be done between ourselves and Curtis’s representatives.

"These are not difficult negotiations compared to some that we’ve had but his agent is trying to do the best for Curtis and we want to do the best for our football club.

"Hopefully, we will meet in the middle somewhere but it needs to be done before Saturday.

"I need to go into pre-season with a goalkeeper. I have been offered a couple of goal-keepers from professional clubs.

"I know I said that isn’t a road that we wanted to go down because of what happened last season and the recall issues that we had.

“We used nine goalkeepers last season. We certainly don’t want to do that this year.

"But we have been offered one I am very keen on.

"I know this goalkeeper and know his qualities – he’s a little bit older.

"If Curtis doesn’t happen then it’s an option which we will take.

"We are further down the wire than I wanted to be with regards to the keeper situation. It’s taken us a little bit longer than we would have liked.

"But believe me, we will have a good goalkeeper here next season whoever it may be.”

Fell said that there was a certain level of excitement among his squad as they prepare to gather for their first pre-season training session.

It will be the first opportunity for the club’s new signings – Brad Carroll, Brad Hubbold, Jake Connelly and Nico Evangelinos – to work alongside the existing members of the squad, which was bolstered further this week by the news that young forward Enock Likoy has extended his stay at the club.

"I am absolutely raring to go,” said Fell, who is hopeful there will be at least two new signings to come.

"I have spoken about how tough last season was and how it took its toll.