​City unable to make second-half dominance count

​After an equal first half, the Dolly Blues dominated after the break but were unable to find a way past home goalkeeper Cam MKason, who was aptly named man of the match by the hosts.

Guiseley had put the pressure on Lancaster in parts of the first half, testing Sam Waller a handful of times, who had to deal with a few threatening set-pieces, though the reliable stopper was given a reprieve when he fumbled a shot into the path of Ekow Coker who fortunately blazed wide.

At the other end, Nic Evangelinos was sent into a one-on-one situation but could not get enough power on his shot to trouble Mason in the Guiseley goal as Lancaster tried to respond.

Match action from Lancaster's game at Guiseley (photo: Phil Dawson)

The hosts’ Callum Chippendale was himself played through but also couldn’t trouble the scorers, putting too much height on his strike.

Lancaster came out for the second period more positively and produced a flurry of chances. Charlie Bailey had the first of a few, but his effort was matched by a good Mason save, and Carroll could not put the rebound on target.

Guiseley were giving Lancaster plenty to consider and Waller had to produce a fine save with his feet as the hosts attempted to make their own imposition on the half, but City were swiftly down the other end with Bailey again forcing a stop from Mason. Both sides were trading blows at what appeared to be a pivotal point in the game.

Lancaster began to win the upper hand and Bailey was through a couple of times more after Guiseley’s defence began to falter, but he struck narrowly wide on both occasions.

And Mason was called into action against another Bailey attempt, this time Sam when he flew to push the full-back’s free-kick away from the top corner.

It was City’s game to win now, and they were denied by Mason again as time obdurately expired, and Evangelinos was close to connecting with Kyle Brownhill’s centre in the dying stages.

