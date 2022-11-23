City cling on after Allison injury

The defender suffered an ankle dislocation, which contributed to 24 minutes of injury time added on.

It was an uncomfortable period for Lancaster’s rearguard to negotiate, as they battled to hang onto a one-goal lead after the two-goal cushion established by Dom Lawson and Nic Evangelinos was cut by Hyde’s top scorer Jack Redshaw.

A high-tempo start gave way to an early breakthrough as Lawson put Lancaster ahead in the 13th minute, seeing Whitham's initial headed attempt saved by Tigers’ keeper Dan Atherton before taking full advantage of the rebound.

Not far behind was Evangelinos, who doubled Lancaster’s lead with his third in six games, a stunning effort from the edge of the box, volleyed home off Sam Bailey’s low centre.