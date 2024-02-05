News you can trust since 1837
Christian ​Sloan thrilled by late winner for Lancaster City

​Modest Lancaster City hero Christian Sloan joked that he came out on the right side of the bobble after hitting the last-minute winner on Saturday.
By Craig Salmon
Published 5th Feb 2024, 14:49 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 14:51 GMT
​The midfielder’s run and shot found the bottom corner in the 90th minute to secure a superb 1-0 victory over Matlock Town at Giant Axe.

The game appeared to be heading for a stalemate until Sloan fired home outside area – but refused to take too many plaudits after the game.

"I am in shock about it,” Sloan said. “It’s one of them – I probably get one of them a game where it opens up for me and everybody tells me to pass but I shoot and it gets blocked.

Christian Sloan
Christian Sloan

"It’s probably one of them where it’s come off the bobble well for once and flown past the goalkeeper.

"I don’t think I have ever won a game like that for Lancaster in my four years here.

"It’s the best way to win a football game, probably the most stressful.

"Hopefully we can keep on doing it and kick-on over the next three months of the season.”

