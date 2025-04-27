Chesterfield 4 Morecambe 1: Shrimps beaten in last away trip of sorry campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe’s final away game in the Football League ended with a heavy defeat at play-off chasing Chesterfield.

Three second-half goals gave the Spireites the three points as the Shrimps suffered an 11th successive away defeat.

Boss Derek Adams named three changes to the side that lost against Salford on Easter Monday with keeper Ryan Schofield, Callum Cooke and David Tutonda returning in place of Harry Burgoyne, Andrew Dallas and Paul Lewis, who were all on the bench.

There was little to choose between the sides in terms of early possession but it was the home side who looked the more threatening.

Jordan Slew scored Morecambe's consolation goal in their defeat at Chesterfield (photo: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Schofield was called upon to make regulation saves from Jensen Metcalfe and former Shrimps player Liam Mandeville, and defender Kyle McFadzean headed over from close range when he should have done better.

The game then burst into life just before the break. On 42 minutes Michael Jacobs thought he had given Chesterfield the lead after Schofield dropped the ball after colliding with what looked to be a Morecambe player, but the goal was disallowed for a foul.

Then came a series of events that told the story of Morecambe’s season in many ways. Lee Angol was put through on goal by a smart Cooke pass but missed the target with only Ryan Boot to beat.

He was made to pay moments later as Will Grigg gave the home side the lead as he finished off a goalmouth scramble after Schofield had made a superb save to stop his original effort.

Mandeville should have extended that lead five minutes into the second half but missed his kick after being presented with a golden chance by Michael Olakigbe, and from there Morecambe enjoyed their best period of the game.

Adam Lewis directed a free header wide of the target when he looked certain to score, before substitute Jordan Slew drew the Shrimps level on the hour as he headed home an excellent Tutonda cross.

Chesterfield responded quickly and Schofield was forced to make a brilliant reflex save to tip away a close-range Ash Palmer header, only to make a total mess of the resulting corner which gave the same player a simple tap-in as he failed to claim the ball in the box.

That goal was the signal for Chesterfield to dominate the final stages.

They added a third on 76 minutes when Olakigbe slid home a left-wing cross from close range, and a fourth four minutes later when the Shrimps’ defence failed to deal with a free-kick into the box which ended with Tom Naylor scoring from close range.

Adam Lewis almost added a consolation at the death with a dangerous free-kick that hit the woodwork, before the final whistle sounded at the end of another miserable away day for the already-relegated Shrimps.

Chesterfield: Boot, Naylor, Mandeville, Gordon (Grimes 77), Palmer, McFadzean (Oldaker 45), Grigg (Pepple 63), Fleck, Duffy (Colclough 63), Metcalfe (Jacobs 32), Olakigbe. Subs not used: Thompson, Madden.

Morecambe: Schofield, A Lewis, White, Taylor, Stott, Tutonda, Cooke (Fairclough 83), Tutonda, Songo'o (P Lewis 69), Jones, Angol (Hope 45), Tollitt (Slew 45). Subs not used: Burgoyne, Dallas, Dackers,

Attendance: 8,725.