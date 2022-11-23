Chester 2 Lancaster 1: FA Trophy heartbreak for City after Bailey brilliance​​​​​​​

The Dolly Blues had played themselves into a position of dominance against National League North outfit Chester at the Deva stadium in the second round of the FA Trophy.

The hosts had enjoyed the bigger share of possession, but the City defence was holding firm and they looked dangerous on the counter.

There had been nothing for Sam Waller to really worry about, while Harry Tyrer had been very busy at the other end and saw two attempts hit his crossbar. But it was Kurt Willoughby who turned the game around, converting two one-on-ones, the second in injury time to end Lancaster's run in the competition.

Nico Evangelinos on the ball against Chester (photo: Phil Dawson)

Chester controlled the early stages of the match, but were unable to breach the City back line.

They were rocked when Bailey opened the scoring with a superb effort five minutes before the interval.

Dale Whitham’s deep cross found Kyle Brownhill at the back post. He headed it back across the area where Bailey’s perfectly timed slide met the ball on the volley and he blasted it into the roof of the net.

Lancaster nearly doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time when Whitham headed Bailey's cross against the bar.

The woodwork came to the Seals’ aid early in the second half when Brownhill’s first-time shot deflected off a defender and rose above the committed Tyrer, but unfortunately struck the bar and came down on the line, giving the keeper time to recover.

In the 73rd minutes, the hosts made City pay with the equaliser. A long ball found Willoughby who didn’t flinch before rolling the ball past Waller.

