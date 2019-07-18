Charnock Richard 4-2 Lancaster City

Lancaster City made the trip to Charnock Richard on Tuesday night for their latest pre-season game, but were beaten 4-2.

The Dolly Blues created the first real chance of the game when Rob Wilson fired his effort over the bar before City keeper Sam Ashton was called into action with a fine save with his feet to deny the home team.

Ashton was involved again when he made two quick saves to keep the scores level, but after 14 minutes the Dolly Blues went close again when Wilson broke through and went for goal from just outside the penalty box, but his shot went over.

Charnock Richard almost took the lead when centre back Glenn Steel tried to head the ball back to Ashton but the striker reacted quickest, luckily for the Blues his effort went wide of the goal.

It was the Dolly Blues who opened the scoring though when Charlie Bailey’s shot was parried by the keeper and Brad Carsley slotted home the rebound midway through the first half.

Moments later it was nearly 2-0 when Jason Walker crossed superbly and Bailey rose and headed the ball goalward, only for his effort to come back off the cross bar.

However, 27 minutes in and it was 2-0 to City when a low Wilson corner found Paul Dawson whose first time strike beat the keeper.

Seven minutes before the break though, Oliver Oxley pulled one back for Charnock Richard to give his team hope going into half time.

Charnock came out all guns blazing in the second half and equalised just four minutes in, Matt Davison firing the ball into the corner with his left foot.

City keeper Ashton was was forced to make a great save soon after when he found himself in a one on one situation with Carl Grimshaw, the City stopper managed to keep the ball out though.

However, following a raft of changes by City, the home side took the lead in the 67th minute when Oxley brilliantly volleyed in his second of the game from a Danny Regan cross to make it 3-2.

Four minutes later it was 4-2 when Mark Woods lobbed Ashton from fully 40 yards, although City refused to give in and in the 82nd minute Niall Cowperthwaite shot wide from 20 yards out.

There was still time for Matty Blinkhorn to head straight at the keeper from close range and Walker was denied by Ben Ascroft after finding himself one on one with the Charnock stopper Blinkhorn was denied again by Ascroft late on when his header from a Bailey freekick was pushed onto the post as the Dolly Blues suffered a 4-2 defeat.

lA second half Paul Dawson strike earned Lancaster City a draw in their pre-season tie at Squires Gate on Saturday.

With 18 players on show for City, including four trialists, the visitors enjoyed the lion’s share of territorial advantage in the first half, with early chances for Matt Blinkhorn who couldn’t latch onto an excellent Sam Bailey cross whilst Niall Cowpethwaite lashed over from distance.

Whilst City had nothing to show for their possession, the hosts looked lively in the wide areas and it was striker Egidi who slipped in the under-lapping fullback Boyd to put Gate in front.

The second half saw an early half chance for Walker, who chose to square inside the penalty area rather than shoot and Gate scrambled a clearance before Sam Ashton had to be sharp with his handling to keep out a well struck Morris free-kick.

The hour mark saw eight changes for City to see out the game and a fresh impetus for the Dolly Blues.

As Gate dropped deeper to soak up the City pressure, Rob Wilson saw his cross come shot drop against the crossbar.

Then eventually their persistence told and Dawson latched onto a ball from a high pressing Wilson to crash the equaliser into the net from 20 yards.