Charlton Athletic sack manager ahead of trips to Stockport County and Morecambe

Morecambe’s opponents this weekend, Charlton Athletic, are on the lookout for a new manager after sacking Ben Garner on Monday.

By Gavin Browne
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 11:31am

The Addicks took the decision fewer than six months after appointing the former Swindon Town boss on a three-year contract.

However, they sit 17th in League One after winning only five of 20 matches this season and face an FA Cup replay at Stockport County tomorrow night.

Garner’s last game was a 1-0 defeat to Cheltenham Town, after which he told the South London Press that changing managers wouldn’t address the club’s ‘cultural issues’.

Ben Garner was sacked by Charlton Athletic on Monday Picture: Tom Dulat/Getty Images
Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard told the club’s website: “We would like to thank Ben for his hard work and commitment to the job.

“In his time at Charlton, the club have achieved some stand-out results, including big wins against some of the better teams in this league.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to sustain a consistency of results and our league position and recent form have left us in a situation where we had to act to give ourselves the best opportunity to get the most from this season as well as building a positive and winning environment for future years.”

First-team coach Anthony Hayes has been appointed as caretaker boss, assisted by Jason Pearce and Glyn Shimell.

It leaves former Morecambe skipper Sam Lavelle facing the prospect of working under a fourth manager since making the move to Charlton only 16 months ago.

Having had three bosses in a little more than four years with the Shrimps, the 26-year-old has already played under Garner, Nigel Adkins and Johnnie Jackson in his time at The Valley.

