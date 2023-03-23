Changes do the trick for Lancaster City - and now they target victory over high-flying Hyde United

​The Dolly Blues manager was none too impressed the week previously when his men went down to a 2-1 defeat at struggling Nantwich Town.

Five fresh faces came into the starting XI for last weekend's trip to Belper Town – and the changes did the trick as City came away with a 2-1 victory.

After a campaign which has seen his squad suffer a catalogue of injuries, Fell is pleased finally to have options at his disposal with players fit and fighting for a place in the team.

Lancaster City boss Mark Fell (photo: Phil Dawson)

"It’s no secret that I was upset by the performance at Nantwich,” said Fell. “We dealt with it Tuesday, the lads came in and trained Thursday and trained really.

"We decided to give opportunities to lads who have been champing at the bit. Young Owen Robinson and Jake Connelly looked really sharp

"I thought Matthew Tweedley was excellent, so we decided to keep with the staple but change the top end of the pitch just to give us that little bit of freshness.

"I thought both Jake and Owen caused them all sorts of problems especially in the first half when they opened the channels up and we almost played without a striker at times. Tactically it was pretty good first and then as they tired, we had the benefit of bringing on experienced, high-quality players who did the damage.

"That’s the beauty of having players back now, I can make those decisions. Being able to bring on David Norris, Nico Evangelinos and Christian Sloan makes you stronger.”

While Fell – whose men moved to 11th in the NPL Premier Division – was pleased with the changes he made, there is a possibility he may go with experience this weekend when third-placed Hyde United come to Giant Axe this weekend.

He said: “The plan is to regroup and get back in the top 10 by beating Hyde this weekend.”

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Curtis Anderson has been released from his contract.