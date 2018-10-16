Carlisle United 0 Morecambe 2: Match reaction

Shrimps’ boss Jim Bentley said he was delighted with his side’s clean sheet at Carlisle on Saturday.

Bentley saw his side seal their third win in five games as they kept the opposition out for the third time this season with a much improved defensive display.

He said: “It was a great team effort all round.

“There were some outstanding performances and I will take a 2-0 win away from home any day.

“I will be the first to say we rode our luck at times on Saturday but overall I was delighted with the way we managed the game.

“We were really disciplined in terms of our shape, closed shots down and backed each other up and got the win.

“We haven’t always done that as well as we should this season and we have conceded important goals at bad times but I thought we were terrific in this game especially in the second half.

“Carlisle had a lot of the ball and played some decent football but for all that I don’t think Barry Roche had a great deal to do because those in front of him did their jobs so well to keep them out.

“I was really pleased for the lads because they have been working really hard.

“We have had a host of injuries and some of the players are playing with little niggles but there has never been any lack of effort all season.

“We are a young team but we seem to be learning pretty quickly and although we are taking things one step at a time there are a lot of positives at the moment.”

Carlisle manager, John Sheridan told his club’s website: “It wasn’t a good performance either.

“Usually I can accept a performance if you think you should have got something out of the game, but other than a couple of chances in the first half we didn’t get going at all.

“It surprises me after we got a really good result and performance at Oldham, and it’s hard to explain.

“As a manager I’ve got to try and solve it and sort it out, and we’ll work hard to do that.

“The obvious fact is that if you don’t score goals you aren’t going to win games.

“Unfortunately, this is what happens at this level but, having said that, our home form compared to our away form is puzzling me as a manager.

“One week I’m talking about how well we’ve played and how good we look, then the next week we’re at home and I’m finding it hard to talk to you and answer the questions you’re asking me, because it doesn’t stack up.

“It shouldn’t be like that, we should be doing a lot better. I’m not going to make excuses, we just should be doing a lot better.

“I can’t see what’s to fear when you’re playing at home.”