Burton Albion 3 Morecambe 2: Shrimps pay the price for defensive errors

The Shrimps took an early lead through Liam Gibson but a Kyle Letheren own goal and efforts from Thomas O’Connor and Conor Shaughnessy saw Burton lead 3-1 before a late Cole Stockton consolation.

Stephen Robinson’s side had enjoyed the perfect start when Gibson lashed home a volley after four minutes.

A low throw into the box was initially missed by Alfie McCalmont but Gibson was on hand to volley home, leaving goalkeeper Ben Garratt with no chance.

Liam Gibson had given Morecambe the lead

The lead lasted just two minutes as Burton replied immediately.

Thomas O’Connor swung in a corner to the near post which was missed by Adam Phillips.

That was enough to deceive Letheren, who watched it bounce off him and into the net for a soft own goal.

Burton then took the lead on 15 minutes when Lucas Akins latched onto a throw from Tom Hamer and delivered a pinpoint cross for Shaughnessy to direct a firm header past Letheren.

The Brewers went close to adding a third when Harry Chapman’s free-kick looked set to be heading into the bottom corner, only for Letheren to tip the ball away.

The Shrimps came back in the final moments of the first half when McCalmont let fly with a curling effort that forced a good save from Garratt.

They went close again three minutes before the break as a direct corner from Phillips caused all sorts of problems with Garratt almost caught out.

After dominating the final stages of the first half, the Shrimps conceded a third in the early stages of the second period.

An effort from Thomas O’Connor, out wide, managed to evade everyone and ended up in the corner of the Shrimps' goal.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side went close when Shaughnessy headed wide before Stockton was found by a ball over the top but could not find the back of the net.

The Shrimps continued to pile on the pressure with Stockton and substitute Aaron Wildig seeing shots blocked.

They did find the net in the fourth minute of stoppage time when Anthony O’Connor flicked on Ryan Cooney’s long throw and Stockton headed home his 12th goal of the campaign.

However, it was too little too late for the Shrimps as they suffered defeat in another high-scoring game.

Burton Albion: Garratt, Borthwick-Jackson, Oshilaja, Akins, Smith, T O’Connor, Shaughnessy, Jebbison (Hemmings 71), Hamer, Mancienne (Taylor 81), Chapman (Lakin 74). Subs not used: Balcombe, Gilligan, Leak, Maddox.

Morecambe: Letheren, Gibson, A O’Connor, Cooney, Wooton, Diagouraga, Stockton, Phillips (Wildig 58), McCalmont, McDonald (Leigh 58), Gnahoua (Ayunga 46). Subs not used: Andresson, Jones, Delaney, Price.

Referee: Martin Coy.

Attendance: 2,477.