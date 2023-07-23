Having defeated Southport in midweek, Derek Adams’ players ran out 10-1 winners at the Community Ground.

Max Melbourne and Jake Taylor were the only absentees as the Shrimps faced a Burscough team preparing for the new North West Counties Football League Premier Division campaign.

With five divisions between the sides, it was Morecambe who raced out of the traps.

Adam Mayor scored twice for Morecambe in their win at Burscough on Saturday Picture: Michael Williamson

Farrend Rawson had already headed just off target before they opened the scoring on three minutes through Adam Mayor.

JJ McKiernan and Jacob Davenport also came close before the woodwork denied Michael Mellon on 17 minutes.

He wasn’t to be denied however, doubling Morecambe’s tally midway through the half.

That was the prelude to a goal-laden spell with a further five coming in the 16 minutes before half-time.

McKiernan further stretched Morecambe’s lead on 29 minutes, only for Burscough to pull one back two minutes later.

Nevertheless, Morecambe re-established a three-goal advantage on 34 minutes as McKiernan headed home his second to make it 4-1.

Mellon was denied by the keeper’s legs, only to score again eight minutes later after Mayor had been thwarted.

Then, with half-time approaching, Rawson headed home from a corner to make it 6-1 at the break.

Three minutes into the second half, Mayor scored again from distance before Adams freshened up his team by making use of his subs’ bench.

Two of them combined as Charlie Brown found Cameron Rooney, who shot over the home goal.

Donald Love was also off target before Morecambe scored three more times in the final eight minutes.

Tom Bloxham netted on 83 and 88 minutes before Mellon completed his hat-trick in the last minute.

The win sets up Morecambe nicely for their final week of pre-season games before the new campaign starts on August 5.

They are back at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on Tuesday, when they host Blackpool (7.30pm).

The Seasiders – who drew 1-1 when the teams met in pre-season two years ago – make the visit on the back of a 5-0 win at Barrow AFC, also on Saturday.

