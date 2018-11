Morecambe have been handed an extra reason to win next Tuesday’s FA Cup first round replay at FC Halifax Town.

Not only will the winners earn £36,000 in prize money but they will see their second round home tie against AFC Wimbledon broadcast live on BT Sport 1 on Saturday, December 1 (12.30pm).

Blackpool’s trip to Solihull Moors will be shown on BBC1 on the Friday night with the other TV picks being Wrexham’s home tie against Newport County and Fleetwood Town’s trip to Guiseley.