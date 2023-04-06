​The Dolly Blues have borrowed a number of players this season with the majority of them becoming key figures in the squad.

Goalkeeper Sam Waller has made the position his own after arriving on loan from Championship leaders Burnley.

Barrow defender Pawel Zuk, Bolton Wanderers midfielder Matthew Tweedley and Sunderland striker Owen Robinson have also played key roles at various time over the second half of the season.

Lancaster City loan star Matthew Tweedley (photo: Phil Dawson)

Fell – whose side are now playing for pride after a draw and a defeat to Liversedge and Rylands respectively this week all but ended any hopes of a late play-off charge – has one eye on next season.

He accepts that the quartet’s futures are out of his hands but would certainly not be adverse to seeing them back in a Dolly Blue shirt.

"It is hard to say what is going to happen,” said Fell, whose side host Gainsborough Trinity at Giant Axe this weekend before visiting Bamber Bridge on Easter Monday.

"We will have to see what will happen with their parent clubs. I think all four loan players who we have got at the moment, they will all get extensions to their contracts at their clubs.

"I will be amazed if they don’t because they have all come to this level and shown that they can perform which is what their parent clubs will have wanted to see from a young player.

"If they don’t get an extensions then obviously I will be speaking to them about their options here but I am sure they will also have other options at other football League clubs and Under-23s sides.

"Yes, we would love to see maybe one or two of them return stay with us or come back to us on loan next season.

"They are all really good players and good personalities to have around the place.