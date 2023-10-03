News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference

Boss Mark Fell is committed to Lancaster City - club confirms after social media speculation

​​Lancaster City insist manager Mark Fell is committed to the club after markings five years in charge at Giant Axe.
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 10:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 11:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Following speculation as to his future over the weekend, the Dolly Blues issued a statement confirming their manager’s future.

“Following social media speculation, the Lancaster City FC board is delighted to confirm it has secured the commitment of Mark Fell and his backroom team,’’ a spokesperson said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The statement continued: “Both Mark and the board share the vision to continue to drive towards a more professional approach across all parts of our club and we’re delighted that Mark and his team have committed to the club and share that vision.”

Related topics:Mark FellLancaster City