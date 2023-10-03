Boss Mark Fell is committed to Lancaster City - club confirms after social media speculation
Lancaster City insist manager Mark Fell is committed to the club after markings five years in charge at Giant Axe.
Following speculation as to his future over the weekend, the Dolly Blues issued a statement confirming their manager’s future.
“Following social media speculation, the Lancaster City FC board is delighted to confirm it has secured the commitment of Mark Fell and his backroom team,’’ a spokesperson said.
The statement continued: “Both Mark and the board share the vision to continue to drive towards a more professional approach across all parts of our club and we’re delighted that Mark and his team have committed to the club and share that vision.”