Boss Jim Bentley tells Morecambe players to forget injury woes at MK Dons

Jim Bentley has told his Morecambe players to enjoy the challenge of facing MK Dons as they travel south this evening.

The Shrimps make the journey aiming to make it five matches unbeaten in League Two on the back of eight points in four outings.

They now head to a Dons team sitting second in the division after being beaten 3-2 at Stevenage on Saturday.

“They are in decent form – they have good players, a good team and it’s going to be a tough match,” said the Morecambe boss.

“You always want to test yourself against the best teams and they are one of the best in the division.

“We have to embrace the challenge, get stuck in, enjoy it and see if we can get something.”

That aim would be helped if the Shrimps’ injury list showed any signs of improvement.

Rhys Oates, Zak Mills and Aaron Wildig all missed Saturday’s game through injury, joining others including Barry Roche, Andy Fleming and James Sinclair on the absent list.

Bentley said: “Injuries have killed us this year but I’m not using them as an excuse. When people step up, they have to grasp that opportunity. Jordan Cranston is the best example when he stepped into midfield and did very well.

“When it’s a squad game, you need to be adaptable but there are arguably five of the best starting XI missing through injury.

“However, whatever XI go on the pitch will be going to try and win the game and we’ll give it our best shot.”