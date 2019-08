Morecambe boss Jim Bentley says that his squad "aren't too bad" with regards to injuries ahead of their trip to Swindon.

Alex Kenyon is still a week or two away from returning to the first team picture, and Adam Buxton hasn't trained with the squad all week after leaving the field early against Exeter on Saturday due to illness.

Adam Buxton was replaced at the weekend after feeling ill.

Watch Bentley explain his side's current injury situation.