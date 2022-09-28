Belper Town home clash is a must-win game for Lancaster City

To say the Dolly Blues boss has endured a torrid few weeks both on and off the pitch would be an understatement.

An unbelievable injury list has wreaked havoc with Fell’s team selections, with results suffering as a result.

Last Wednesday, City exited the FA Cup 5-3 after a replay to North West Counties outfit Bury AFC.

Lancaster City boss Mark Fell (photo: Phil Dawson)

Then the patched-up Dollies lost 1-0 at Matlock Town on Saturday before succumbing 6-3 to Morpeth Town on Tuesday night.

Those results saw City sink into the bottom four of the NPL Premier Division with just seven points registered from their opening nine games.

As an illustration of the team’s difficulties, Fell has been unable to pick any of his first-choice three centre halves – Andy Teague, Jamie Mellen and Calen Gallagher-Allison – who began the season in such miserly fashion in tandem.

To add insult to injury, Fell lost goalkeeper Curtis Anderson to concussion on Saturday – replaced by loanee Tom Donaghy on Tuesday. It is the second time this season that Anderson has suffered a head injury.

Despite the mitigating factors, Fell admits pressure is mounting on his team to start putting wins on the board.

Newly-promoted Belper have have lost eight of their first 11 games and are below City, on goal difference, in the table but they have a new manager in Steve Kittrick who helped them to a 2-0 win in midweek at home to Stalybridge Celtic.

Fell is also buoyed by the news that several key players are nearing full fitness.

"Jamie Mellen’s return to playing date was October 1 so we are hopeful he can train tonight,” said Fell.

"We think Calen Gallagher-Allison will train as well so that could be two of our back three back.

"We are hopeful that Brad Carroll will be ready to start on Saturday,” said Fell. “He’s been on the bench the last two games which is part of his rehab.

"Andy Teague could be back next Tuesday for our game at Marske United and then the rest could two to three weeks away.

“I cling on to the fact that when we get these players back, we will be a team but the change has to come rapid.

