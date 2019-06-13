Barry Roche agrees a new deal with Morecambe FC

Morecambe keeper Barry Roche became the fifth player to re-sign for the new season when penning a deal last week. has signed a new one-year deal.

The 37-year-old, who has played more than 450 games for the Shrimps since signing from Chesterfield in 2008, signed a one-year contract with the club.

The deal comes as the curtain is set to come down on the Irishman’s testimonial season with the Shrimps.

“I’m delighted to have signed again and looking forward to my 12th season here,” said the club captain.

“I have been working hard all summer because I want to make sure that I am as fit as I can be on day one of pre-season training.”

Roche missed a chunk of last season with injury after collecting a thigh strain in their match at Newport County AFC towards the end of October.

Having returned to full fitness, he was then recalled ahead of Mark Halstead for the win against Crawley Town at the end of March.

That was the first of five straight appearances before going back to bench as Halstead played in the final two games of the season against Cambridge United and Newport.

Roche added: “I’ve always loved it here and we have a great set of lads who played some great stuff last season.

“It’s a good club to be a part of and I want to make sure I play my part in helping it develop.”

Roche follows Andy Fleming, A-Jay Leitch-Smith, Jordan Cranston and Aaron Wildig in accepting the terms offered at the end of last season.