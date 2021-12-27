Bamber Bridge 2, Lancaster City 1: Brig take the derby honours

Bamber Bridge got back to winning ways with a 2-1 win over local rivals Lancaster City with goals from Fin Sinclair-Smith and Isaac Sinclair.

The hosts came out on top in which was a feisty encounter, but one that over the course of the piece was a deserved three points for Brig.

There were very few chances for either side of the first half with Brig growing into the game as the first period progressed.

Brig's Isaac Sinclair scored the winner against Lancaster (photo: Ruth Hornby)

The home side did get an opening just before the 20-minute mark as Aaron Skinner played an inch-perfect pass over the top of the Lancaster defence for Sinclair Smith to latch onto,

but his effort was saved by Wyll Stanway.

There was a decision to be made for the referee mid-way through the half as Skinner was adjudged to have caught Simon Wills in the middle of the park, but the former Tottenham

man only received a caution from the official.

But chances were few and far between in the first 45 minutes with Lancaster ending the half with a sight of goal as debutant Cian McDermott tried his luck with an acrobatic effort which

flew wide of the post.

Brig started the second half a lot better than they did in the first and got an early goal as Sinclair-Smith beat the offside trap and slotted past Stanway to break the deadlock.

The home side nearly doubled their advantage just minutes later as Isaac Sinclair got down the right-hand side and drilled a ball across which deflected off a Lancaster defender which

looked to be into his own goal, only for a brilliant reflex save from Stanway to deny the hosts.

Lancaster did push to find an equaliser and nearly had one just before the hour mark as Hewelt was forced into two saves in quick succession to deny the visitors who didn’t have

much luck in front of goal across the 90 minutes.

In the last 10 minutes of the game, Brig managed to put the game to bed with a scrappy second goal after a deep cross found Sinclair-Smith at the back post whose shot was saved

before the ball was scrambled over the line by Sinclair.

Lancaster did get a consolation goal in the last minute of added time as City captain Andrew Tongue scrambled the ball home and the celebrations seemed to spark a reaction from both

sets of players, but it was too little too late for the visitors as the final whistle sounded soon after.

A deserved win for the home side as they look to push on and continue their promotion push as they look ahead to a trip to Warrington Town on New Year’s day.

Clitheroe thrashed Colne 5-1 in the NPL West Division. Terry Cummings (2), Cole Lonsdale, Bill Priestley and Max Cane were on target. Kendal Town lost 3-1 at home to Workington.

In the NWC Premier Division, Charnock Richard beat Padiham 2-0 and Longride drew 2-2 at Barnoldswick. Garstang drew 2-2 at home AFC Blackpool in the First Division North.