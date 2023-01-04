The Dolly Blues had drawn 1-1 with Bamber Bridge on Boxing Day and a week later, it was the same scoreline at Atherton Collieries.

City had endured a disappointing first half at the Skuna Stadium which saw the hosts take the lead through a Bailey Thompson header, amidst few other chances.

However, the visitors rallied after the break, putting in a much-improved performance to earn a point thanks to Dom Lawson’s strike following a second Andrew Teague assist in as many games.

Dom Lawson hit Lancaster's equaliser against Atherton Collieries (photo: Phil Dawson)

Lancaster have conceded a handful of goals from crosses in recent matches and that was the source of the game’s opener, with Atherton’s Scott Bakkor creating the goal with a ball from the left, towards Thompson who arced a header past Sam Waller.

The goalkeeper was equal to Gaz Peet’s fantastic free-kick 10 minutes later, tipping it onto the crossbar to prevent the extension of the lead.

If this was the extent of Atherton’s threat, then Lancaster offered less, despite controlling most of the half. Charlie Bailey forcing Nico De Freitas-Hansen into a save which was the best moment the Dollies had offensively.

Lancaster were much improved after the break and began to mount sustained pressure on the hosts, the new threat spearheaded by the efforts of Lawson, David Norris and Charlie Bailey.

However, chances were still elusive and City were dealt a blow when Norris was forced off the field through injury.

But they didn’t falter, and their efforts were rewarded when Lawson pounced on miscommunication in the Colls’ backline to convert Teague’s headed assist.

Lawson and Lancaster continued the assault as time ticked away, but Atherton were impressively resolute and held firm to prevent the concession of more goals, leaving the score frustratingly level at the final whistle.